5 area volleyball teams clinch state berths

(WQOW) - Saturday's sectional volleyball playoff scores

Division 1

River Falls 3, Merrill 0 - Wildcats advance to state for the fifth year in a row, will play in the D1 tournament at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School next Saturday

Division 2

St. Croix Falls 3, Mosinee 0 - Saints advance to state for the first time in school history, will play in the D2 tournament at Kaukauna High School next Saturday

Division 3

Fall Creek 3, Grantsburg 0 - Crickets earn second-straight state berth, will play in the D3 tournament at Wausau West High School next Saturday

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 0 - Thunder advance to state for the first time in school history, will play in the D3 tournament at Wausau West High School next Saturday

Division 4

McDonell Central 3, Turtle Lake 1 - Macks advance to state for the first time since 2010, will play in the D4 tournament at Little Chute High School next Saturday

Immanuel Lutheran 3, Black Hawk 2 - Lancers advance to state for the first time in school history, will play in the D4 tournament at Little Chute High School next Saturday

The WIAA will release matchup information on Sunday.