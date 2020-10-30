 Skip to Content

Woman and dog killed in Pepin County crash

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A fiery crash in Pepin County sent a woman to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Thursday at 7:27 p.m. on Highway 35 near County Road JJ in Pepin County.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, Melody Eva Renk-Mason, 46, of rural Ellsworth was north on Highway 35 when she left the road and hit a guardrail which caused her vehicle to catch fire.

She was flown to a Rochester hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A dead dog was also found at the crash scene.

Speed and inattentive driving are likely factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

