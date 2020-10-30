Wisconsin DHS releases COVID-19 vaccine plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While we still wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, hospitals in Wisconsin are beginning to plan for how that vaccine will be distributed.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health, the vaccine will be released in three phases. The first will go to health care professionals and people living and working in long-term care facilities.



The second phase will go to other at-risk populations, like people with health risks or whose job includes interacting with a lot of people. The third phase will be the general public.



HSHS Sacred Heart nurse Hannah Schroeder said health care workers are the first recipients because they have the highest risk of contracting the virus.

"We have to prioritize higher-risk individuals and obviously being in health care we are at high risk of exposure to some of the illnesses," she said. "Getting vaccinated will just help ensure the size of our workforce is sustainable to provide patient care."

Schroeder said its important to be proactive in planning, especially because this vaccine is anticipated to require two doses. DHS said hospitals will be responsible for reminding patients to come back on time for their second dose for the vaccine to be effective.