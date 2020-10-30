Wisconsin adds 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd time, 2 more die in Chippewa Co.

(WQOW) - Another 5,096 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin bringing the state's grand total to 220,092 positive cases.

In addition to that, Chippewa County added two new deaths, increasing the county's total to 21 people who have lost their lives at the hands of COVID-19.

Chippewa County has 1,865 positive cases, up 76 from Thursday.

Eau Claire County added 82 cases, putting the total at 3,738.

Dunn County has 1,130 positive cases, an increase of 28 from Thursday.

