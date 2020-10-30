WIAA announces state volleyball assignments

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - We now know which high school volleyball division will compete at each state tournament host site next week.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the following assignments on Friday:

Division 1 - Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

Division 2 - Kaukauna High School

Division 3 - Wausau West High School

Division 4 - Little Chute High School

Four teams in each division will qualify for state. All championship tournaments will be held Saturday, November 7, with semifinals matches at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., followed by championship matches at 7:00 p.m.

A number of Chippewa Valley teams are one win away from state. Sectional championship matches will be played Saturday across the state.