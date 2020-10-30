What is and isn’t allowed at the polls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A large Trump-Pence sign has been placed just above the Eau Claire drive-thru voting site, and has made people ask if this is considered voter intimidation or electioneering, and what exactly is allowed at the polls?

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said that sign is allowed because it's on private property. But the parking lot where early voting has been taking place is public property, as is every polling location on Election Day, even if it's a private location every other day of the year.

At the polling location, anything that could affect the way someone votes is not allowed while voting is taking place.



But Riepl said in Eau Claire that does not extend to how you dress. You can wear clothes, or button, or even decorate your car to support candidates as long as you simply go into the polling location, vote, and then leave. If you are disruptive to the voting process, you could be asked to leave.



"We've been working with law enforcement and the elections commission and our city attorneys to make sure our poll sites are safe for everyone on election day and that voters can vote without intimidation," Riepl said.



She also said allowing people to wear clothes supporting candidates is allowed in Eau Claire, but is not allowed everywhere. It is decided on an individual city basis and if you are unsure what you can wear at the polls to call your city clerk.

Another thing to be mindful of is election observers. Observers are allowed at polling places. They cannot wear anything supporting a candidate and can not speak with any voters unless they initiate conversation first. If you'd like to observe the election on Tuesday you will receive a sticker that says you are an observer and you will be limited to only a certain area of the polling place to observe from. If anyone is violating these rules they may be asked to leave.



Riepl said if someone at the polls is trying to encourage people to vote a certain way, or is being disruptive to your voting process, to tell a poll worker.



If someone is doing more than encouraging you to vote one way, but committing voter intimidation, that is a felony, Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a press release. He said voter intimidation could look like verbal threats, appearing as police, or following voters. He said if you feel threatened at all while in line or voting, to call 911.