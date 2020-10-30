Week 6 Sports OT highlights and scores

Week 6 Sports OT highlights and scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's high school football scores
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 22, Marshfield 8 - Cardinals finish season 3-3
*River Falls at Menomonie postponed to Monday
New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14
Rice Lake 27, Medford 6 - first win of season for Warriors
Cloverbelt Conference
Elk Mound 29, Durand 8 - first loss of season for Panthers, Mounders now 3-3
Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant
Coulee Conference
*Altoona at Auburndale has been canceled
CWWC Conference
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 8
*Results from Thursday's CWWC games
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Augusta 14
Pepin/Alma 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 16, Cadott 8
Colfax at Clear Lake
Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6
Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley
Heart O' North Conference
Bloomer 36, Cameron 27
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls
*Cumberland at Spooner will be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School
*Northwestern at Barron has been canceled
Lakeland Conference
Flambeau 44, Ladysmith 18
Hurley 28, Grantsburg 20
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Unity 38, Webster 7
Marawood Conference
*Thorp at Marathon has been canceled
Middle Border Conference
Amery 13, Osceola 12
Croix Central 35, Prescott 0
Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8 - Panthers now 6-0, clinch Middle Border Conference title