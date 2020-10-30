Week 6 Sports OT highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's high school football scores

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 22, Marshfield 8 - Cardinals finish season 3-3

*River Falls at Menomonie postponed to Monday

New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14

Rice Lake 27, Medford 6 - first win of season for Warriors

Cloverbelt Conference

Elk Mound 29, Durand 8 - first loss of season for Panthers, Mounders now 3-3

Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant

Coulee Conference

*Altoona at Auburndale has been canceled

CWWC Conference

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 8

*Results from Thursday's CWWC games

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7

Melrose-Mindoro 28, Augusta 14

Pepin/Alma 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 16, Cadott 8

Colfax at Clear Lake

Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6

Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley

Heart O' North Conference

Bloomer 36, Cameron 27

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls

*Cumberland at Spooner will be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School

*Northwestern at Barron has been canceled

Lakeland Conference

Flambeau 44, Ladysmith 18

Hurley 28, Grantsburg 20

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Unity 38, Webster 7

Marawood Conference

*Thorp at Marathon has been canceled

Middle Border Conference

Amery 13, Osceola 12

Croix Central 35, Prescott 0

Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8 - Panthers now 6-0, clinch Middle Border Conference title