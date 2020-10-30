Watch Week 6 football games here

Watch Week 6 football games hereUpdated
(WQOW) - We've reached Week 6 of the high school football season!
With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls at Marshfield - 7:00 p.m. at Heiting Community Stadium, live stream available through Zaleski Sports
River Falls at Menomonie - 7:00 p.m. at Williams Stadium, live stream available
New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville - 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Woodville High School, live stream available
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at Hudson - 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School, live stream available through hudsonbroadcasts or raiderstreaming
Medford at Rice Lake - 7:00 p.m. at Rice Lake High School, live stream expected at RLASD Media - YouTube channel
Cloverbelt Conference
Durand at Elk Mound - 7:00 p.m. at Elk Mound High School, live stream available
Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton - 7:00 p.m. at Neillsville High School, live stream available through Zaleski Sports or school website
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 p.m. at Stanley-Boyd High School, live stream available
Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant - 7:00 p.m. at Iowa-Grant High School
Coulee Conference
*Altoona at Auburndale has been canceled
CWWC Conference
Iola-Scandinavia at Loyal - 7:00 p.m. at Loyal High School - live stream available through Greyhound TV
*Results from Thursday's CWWC games
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor - 7:00 p.m. at Blair-Taylor High School, live stream expected at Wildcat TV
Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta - 7:00 p.m. at Augusta High School
Pepin/Alma at Cochrane-Fountain City - 7:00 p.m. at C-FC High School
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville at Cadott - 7:00 p.m. at Cadott High School, live stream available through Hornet TV
Colfax at Clear Lake - 7:00 p.m. at Clear Lake High School, live stream expected at School District of Clear Lake Facebook page
Turtle Lake at Glenwood City - 7:00 p.m. at Glenwood City High School, live stream available
Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley - 7:00 p.m. at Spring Valley High School, live stream available
Heart O' North Conference
Bloomer at Cameron - 7:00 p.m. at Cameron High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Cameron Facebook page
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls - 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Falls High School, live stream available on the WE ARE SCF Facebook page
*Cumberland at Spooner will be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School
*Northwestern at Barron has been canceled
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith at Flambeau - 7:00 p.m. at Flambeau High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Flambeau Facebook page
Grantsburg at Hurley - 7:00 p.m. at Hurley High School, live stream available on WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page
Rib Lake/Prentice at Lake Holcombe/Cornell - 7:00 p.m. at Lake Holcombe High School, live stream expected here
Unity at Webster - 7:00 p.m. at Webster High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Webster Facebook page
Marawood Conference
Thorp at Marathon - 7:00 p.m. at Marathon High School
Middle Border Conference
Osceola at Amery - 7:00 p.m. at Amery High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Osceola Facebook page
Prescott at St. Croix Central - 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, live stream available through the St. Croix Central School District You Tube channel
Ellsworth at Somerset - 7:00 p.m. at Somerset High School, live stream available at HS Spartan300 YouTube channel
