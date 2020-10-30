Watch Week 6 football games here

(WQOW) - We've reached Week 6 of the high school football season!

With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls at Marshfield - 7:00 p.m. at Heiting Community Stadium, live stream available through Zaleski Sports

River Falls at Menomonie - 7:00 p.m. at Williams Stadium, live stream available

New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville - 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Woodville High School, live stream available

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at Hudson - 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School, live stream available through hudsonbroadcasts or raiderstreaming

Medford at Rice Lake - 7:00 p.m. at Rice Lake High School, live stream expected at RLASD Media - YouTube channel

Cloverbelt Conference

Durand at Elk Mound - 7:00 p.m. at Elk Mound High School, live stream available

Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton - 7:00 p.m. at Neillsville High School, live stream available through Zaleski Sports or school website

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 p.m. at Stanley-Boyd High School, live stream available

Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant - 7:00 p.m. at Iowa-Grant High School

Coulee Conference

*Altoona at Auburndale has been canceled

CWWC Conference

Iola-Scandinavia at Loyal - 7:00 p.m. at Loyal High School - live stream available through Greyhound TV

*Results from Thursday's CWWC games

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor - 7:00 p.m. at Blair-Taylor High School, live stream expected at Wildcat TV

Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta - 7:00 p.m. at Augusta High School

Pepin/Alma at Cochrane-Fountain City - 7:00 p.m. at C-FC High School

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville at Cadott - 7:00 p.m. at Cadott High School, live stream available through Hornet TV

Colfax at Clear Lake - 7:00 p.m. at Clear Lake High School, live stream expected at School District of Clear Lake Facebook page

Turtle Lake at Glenwood City - 7:00 p.m. at Glenwood City High School, live stream available

Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley - 7:00 p.m. at Spring Valley High School, live stream available

Heart O' North Conference

Bloomer at Cameron - 7:00 p.m. at Cameron High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Cameron Facebook page

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls - 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Falls High School, live stream available on the WE ARE SCF Facebook page

*Cumberland at Spooner will be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School

*Northwestern at Barron has been canceled

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith at Flambeau - 7:00 p.m. at Flambeau High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Flambeau Facebook page

Grantsburg at Hurley - 7:00 p.m. at Hurley High School, live stream available on WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page

Rib Lake/Prentice at Lake Holcombe/Cornell - 7:00 p.m. at Lake Holcombe High School, live stream expected here

Unity at Webster - 7:00 p.m. at Webster High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Webster Facebook page

Marawood Conference

Thorp at Marathon - 7:00 p.m. at Marathon High School

Middle Border Conference

Osceola at Amery - 7:00 p.m. at Amery High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Osceola Facebook page

Prescott at St. Croix Central - 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, live stream available through the St. Croix Central School District You Tube channel

Ellsworth at Somerset - 7:00 p.m. at Somerset High School, live stream available at HS Spartan300 YouTube channel

