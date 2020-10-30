UW-Eau Claire math professors push for return to remote learning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Since early September, UW-Eau Claire students have been on-campus taking both in-person and virtual classes, but with the holiday season approaching, several members of the campus community are pushing for a return to fully remote learning.

Sixteen faculty from the university's Department of Mathematics sent a letter to university leaders urging them to move to online-only classes after Thanksgiving break, until the semester's end, to limit the spread of COVID-19 due to the likelihood of student travel during the holidays.

"I think it is utterly predictable that we will see a swell in the growth of COVID-19 after the travel event of Thanksgiving, returning to campus after Thanksgiving, and finally returning home at the end of the semester," said Silviana Amethyst, assistant professor of mathematics at UW-Eau Claire.

University officials responded, stating in part that the goal is to assure students and faculty can learn together safely in-person, and that the university plans to test all students before and after the break, which Amethyst says is missing the point.

"If you're testing everybody and they're still traveling, they're still going to get infected," Amethyst said. "I don't think it's a good plan."

Several Blugolds on campus said despite the challenges of learning virtually, they're on board with the remote learning proposal.

"All of my classes are technically hybrid, so I can just do them all online anyway," said Dylan Lehmann, a UW-Eau Claire sophomore. "Going completely online wouldn't be too much of a hinderance for my classes."

"It is a situation where I have to prioritize my health over my education, which I always think should take priority," said Charlie Roettger, a UW-Eau Claire junior.

The 16 faculty who signed the letter all agree that safety and health should be the priority as well.

"Anything we can do to reduce that travel, reduces the spread of the pandemic," Amethyst said. "The only way we're going to get out of this is if we stop spreading it."

Several UW schools have already decided to operate remotely after Thanksgiving, including UW-Madison, Stevens Point and Superior.

According to the statement from the university, Chancellor James Schmidt plans to address the campus community about the concerns next week.