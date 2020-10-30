Thorp High School goes virtual for first half of November

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A "number of students" with COVID-19 in the Thorp High School means all high schoolers in the district will be learning virtually through Friday, November 13.

School officials say the two-week period will help prevent the spread of the virus. They say they believe the cases are isolated to the high school.

"If we find it necessary to take further action with our other grade levels, we will take additional measures,” said Paul Blanford, the district administrator of the School District of Thorp.

The Clark County Health Department says close contacts and immediate family members of those who are positive will be contacted.