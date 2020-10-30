Set your clocks back one hour Saturday night

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Officially, 2 AM "falls back" to 1 AM, so set your clocks back an hour before bed. You'll get an extra hour of sleep, but this means that the sun will both rise and set an hour earlier through March 14, 2021.

Fire departments across the nation recommend that you both change batteries and test all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors twice per year. Since there are two Daylight Saving Time changes per year, that's the perfect time.

The time change comes follows Halloween, and the forecast changes quite a bit between Saturday and Sunday. Here's the latest forecast details:

The sunshine felt great on Friday, though there will be more clouds this weekend. This comes as a low pressure system will pass to our north Saturday night. This system will pass mostly dry, but will have a lot of wind.

The wind direction will determine the daily temperatures, and Saturday will have a southerly wind. That combined with sunshine will allow for temperatures to warm up into the 50s for the first time since about two weeks ago on October 17.

Even that high of 57 on the 17th wasn't above average, and our last above average high came on October 14. Saturday's forecast high is 53, which if it verifies would only be 2 degrees above average.

The wind shifts directions Saturday night into Sunday, when the wind will be out of the northwest. Sunday's highs will be cold in the mid to upper 30s, and with the wind gusting in the mid to possibly upper 30s there will be a considerable wind chill effect. It will feel like the 20s for even the warmest parts of the day.

That's how November starts, but above average temps return next week, with 60s possible starting Tuesday! This will be the warmest air we've had in half a month and we'll also see plenty of sunshine with very little, if any, rain chances.