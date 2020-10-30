Packers’ Winn makes remarkable return with help from wife

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Billy Winn encountered all kinds of adversity before making one of the NFL’s most improbable comebacks this season. He looked inside his own home for inspiration. The injury-riddled Winn only needed to witness his wife’s battle with lupus to understand he had it comparatively easy. Winn has played three games in a reserve role for the Packers this season to mark his first NFL regular-season action since Jan. 1, 2017. Injuries sidelined him for the last three seasons after he played 16 games with Denver in 2016.