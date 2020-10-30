‘Our heart breaks’: South digs out from Zeta’s wrath

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trees on top of buses and cars. Roofs ripped off homes. Boats pushed onshore. Hundreds of thousands of people left in the dark. Hurricane Zeta has come and gone, but residents across the South are still digging out from the Category 2 storm that made landfall in Louisiana before racing northeast and out to sea. Six deaths have been linked to the storm. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the damage was “catastrophic” in Grand Isle, a barrier island community south of New Orleans that was one of the hardest-hit areas. Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.