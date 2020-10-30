Meet Rusty!

Rusty is pretty much the sweetest boy you could ever meet. He is a volunteer and staff favorite at the shelter!

He initially arrived as a stray in 2017, was adopted, and recently returned because of asthma. Sometimes his asthma flares up and just needs a couple of weeks of oral steroids to treat it. It really is not a huge deal, and the steroids are pretty inexpensive, so please don't let his asthma deter you from adopting him!

He has have lived with dogs and cats in the past and gets along with everyone!

And remember that the Dunn County Humane Society is having an adoption promotion going on right now. All cats are only $20.20!!!! It's the purrfect way to end the year.