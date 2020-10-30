Mayo Clinic Health System postponing elective procedures

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With COVID-19 cases surging in western Wisconsin, a major player in the health industry is telling you not to come unless it is an emergency.

On Friday afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System officials said elective care is being postponed for the time being. While they don't have an exact end date at this time they do expect it to be at least a month.

They gave examples like routine physicals and procedures like colonoscopies.

Richard Helmers, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System, said this decision will allow them to free up beds and medical providers.

Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, said they currently have more than 70 positive COVID-19 cases in the northwest region of their system which includes hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo. About 10 of those people are in the intensive care unit.

They also have 230 staff members not working right now because they are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact to someone who has the virus.

Pam White, chief nursing officer, said they have brought in extra workers from Rochester, Minnesota and from Arizona to help with the workload in Eau Claire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with much more information.