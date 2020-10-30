 Skip to Content

Man gets reduced sentence in Eau Claire Co. child sexual assault case

New
4:05 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
Colben colbenson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County prosecutors agreed Friday to reduced charges for a man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls starting when they were in grade school.

Colben Colbenson was charged with 1st degree child sexual assault, a felony, but the district attorney's office amended it to misdemeanor 4th degree sexual assault.  They also agreed to dismiss a second child sexual assault charge.

The case stems from charges filed last year, alleging that the assaults happened over several years. 

Judge John Manydeeds gave him a month-and-a-half in jail, but most of it can be community service instead.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

Related Articles

Skip to content