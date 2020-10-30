Man gets reduced sentence in Eau Claire Co. child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County prosecutors agreed Friday to reduced charges for a man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls starting when they were in grade school.

Colben Colbenson was charged with 1st degree child sexual assault, a felony, but the district attorney's office amended it to misdemeanor 4th degree sexual assault. They also agreed to dismiss a second child sexual assault charge.

The case stems from charges filed last year, alleging that the assaults happened over several years.

Judge John Manydeeds gave him a month-and-a-half in jail, but most of it can be community service instead.