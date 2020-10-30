Looking ahead to warmer but windy Halloween

Snow showers overnight were largely contained to Minnesota and counties directly bordering it. The rest of us started the day dry, but chilly with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.

We'll see increasing sun throughout Friday, and it should be a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average once again, with highs near 40.

Overnight into Saturday, we'll see a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 20s. Wind will pick up by early Saturday, and by Saturday afternoon, gusts could approach or exceed 30 mph.

A warm front will bring us warmer temperatures for Halloween, but also clouds and a chance for showers. There will be a slight chance for scattered showers during the second half of Saturday.

At trick or treat time, there will be a chance for scattered showers with temperatures starting in the mid 40s, falling to near 40 by the time things are wrapping up for the night.

Rain chances turn to slight chances for scattered snow showers into Sunday morning. It will be a cooler day with highs only in the mid 40s and gusty northwest winds reinforcing that chill.

Thankfully, the cold won't last for long, and temperatures are expected to return to the 40s by Monday, and actually swing above average by Tuesday.