Governor asks Biden and Trump’s Wisconsin visits to be safe

Wisc. (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is sharing his blatant frustrations with the Trump campaign on Friday, urging the president and former vice president to be safe during their campaign stops.

"People have to wear a freakin' mask," said Governor Evers.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said since Thursday, we have added 5,096 cases of COVID-19 to our statewide total, which is 220, 092.

Our seven-day average of new cases is now 4,231. One month ago it was 2,334, and two months ago it was 696. That's more than a 500% increase over two months.

Evers said he asked Trump's campaign to wear masks and physically distance themselves, but Evers said it hasn't happened before, and he highly doubts it will happen Friday.

"All that I'm saying is one campaign is sure the hell more safe than the other. And so I don't see any hypocrisy there. I don't invite people to come or not come, but if they do come, I want them to make sure that the people that are supporting them and coming to these events are safe," Evers said.

Evers believes the Biden campaign has campaigned in a more proactive way with small crowds and people watching from their cars.