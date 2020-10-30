GOP Arkansas candidate faces criticism over Klan costume

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the Arkansas Senate who dressed up like a member of the Ku Klux Klan for a Halloween event when he was in high school is facing criticism from former classmates and advocacy groups. Charles Beckham III is challenging Democratic state Sen. Bruce Maloch in Tuesday’s election. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that local and statewide urged him in a public letter Wednesday to drop out. That same day, six former peers from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science bought a full page ad in the Magnolia Banner-News saying his decision to wear a Klan outfit “terrorized Black students.”