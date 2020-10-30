 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:05 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 8

BOLD 35, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Deer River 36, Barnum 28

Duluth Denfeld 50, Hibbing 20

Duluth East 33, Proctor 17

Ely 20, Northeast Range 14

Farmington 42, Roseville 7

Fridley 34, Mound Westonka 3

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44, St. James Area 8

Grand Rapids 28, North Branch 16

Hermantown 31, Cloquet 30

Maple Lake 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 22

Mesabi East 34, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Minneapolis Roosevelt 34, Minneapolis South 8

Monticello 7, Owatonna 6

Mora 40, Esko 18

Murray County Central 29, Adrian 6

Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Pelican Rapids 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Pequot Lakes 18, Fergus Falls 7

Pierz 14, Minnewaska 6

Pillager 30, Crookston 6

Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Princeton 20, Milaca 19

Sibley East 21, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Stephen-Argyle 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14

United North Central 41, Lake of the Woods 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

