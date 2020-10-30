For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Day of the Dead

PHOENIX (AP) — Day of the Dead will undoubtedly be harder this year for Latino families across the U.S. torn apart by coronavirus. The annual Mexican tradition of reminiscing about departed loved ones is typically celebrated Nov. 1-2. Some in the Latino community are mourning more than one relative, which underscores the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on communities of color. Adding to the misery, people can’t gather for the holiday because of the health risks. Funeral homes and cemeteries are trying to keep spirits up by urging people to share photos online of altars they’ve made for their loved ones, which are a key part of the celebration.