Final Georgia Senate debate canceled after Perdue drops out

ATLANTA (AP) — The final debate between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has been canceled after Perdue dropped out to attend a campaign rally. Polls show a tight race between the two candidates heading into the final days of the campaign. The debate was scheduled for Sunday. Perdue’s communications director John Burke said in a statement shared on Twitter that Perdue would instead join President Donald Trump at an expected rally. Ossoff fired back in a statement calling Perdue’s withdrawal “cowardly” and saying the senator will “do anything to avoid accountability.”