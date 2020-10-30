Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

PARIS (AP) — The scenes in Paris resembled a regular lazy weekend morning — light traffic, a sprinkling of people on the sidewalks. But this was a Friday. What would normally have been a bustling weekday marked the start of a nationwide four-week government imposed lockdown in France to fight a resurgent coronavirus threatening to swamp the country’s health system. Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.