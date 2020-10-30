Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know

It’s been two months since movie theaters started reopening in the U.S., but there is still a fair amount of consumer confusion about moviegoing in the COVID-19 era. Movie studios and theater owners have found themselves in the unique position of having to re-educate audiences on how to see movies now. Warner Bros. even recently revamped the website for “Tenet” to help take some of the mystery out of going back to the movies and some chains trying to entice audiences with private viewings for $99. But public health experts say there is still a risk in an enclosed theater.