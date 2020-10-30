Crowds protesting virus curbs clash with police in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Clashes have erupted in central Barcelona between riot police and dozens of people in a hundreds-strong crowd protesting the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses as authorities struggle to rein in a sharp coronavirus resurgence. Friday evening’s riots were the most violent that Spain has seen so far against pandemic-related restrictions and they followed similar discontent in France, Italy and other European countries. With a caseload that accumulates more than one million infections and new outbreaks that are pushing against the ropes the country’s public health system, most Spaniards are again subjected to travel bans, curfews and caps on social gatherings.