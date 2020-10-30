College students create ‘creepy comedy’ podcast to earn credits, support the arts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- For three Eau Claire college students, creating a podcast was always just an idea they would throw around until they actually got the chance to make one thanks to an internship.

"This was like 'oh COVID, so what are we going to do? But also make it so you can learn something from it,'" Semisi Faleta.

Faleta was supposed to have an in-person internship with the Heyde Center For the Arts, but then the pandemic hit.

He recruited two UW-Eau Claire classmates and for the past month, the trio has been researching, recording, and editing the six-episode podcast "Ghosted" for Eau Claire Hometown Radio.

The episodes focus on spine chilling stories you might have grown up hearing about.

"We know that everyone can connect with scary stories and like sitting around the campfire and things like that so we thought why don't we do that for this podcast and make its like local stories by local people," Faleta said.

"With the local stories, and looking into them I was like, 'oh I have been to this part to Wisconsin,' or, 'I know this part of Minnesota.' I know these places, and it's something I can connect to."

With a box of wine in the hand Faleta, and fellow theatre major Ada Packiewicz, have been happy to provide the Chippewa Valley with some spooky stories.

Though it is not just for college credits, the podcast also served as a promotion for the Heyde Center's Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner "Ghost in The Attic."

"We're all artists here, and we all want to promote that and make sure that people have the ability to do art and the space to create," Packiewicz said.

For them, it has not just helped them get closer while having fun, but also given them something other than COVID-19 to focus on.

"More than anything, it keeps us sane. It creates a space for us to be together and have fun within all this craziness. It brings us together in a time where you really can't be together with anybody," Packiewicz said.

All six episodes of the Ghosted Podcast are available for streaming at www.echometownradio.com/ghosted.