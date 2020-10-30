As Trump faces uncertain future, so do his signature rallies

LITITZ, Pennsylvania (AP) — As President Donald Trump faces an uncertain future, so too does the Trump campaign rally, a fixture of the American political scene over the last five years. The events have spawned friendships, businesses and a way of life for Trump’s most dedicated supporters. The president’s fans have traveled the country to be part of what they describe as a movement that could outlive his time in office. Some have attended so many rallies they’ve lost count, road-tripping from arena to arena like rock groupies. They come for the energy, the validation of being surrounded by like-minded people, the feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves.