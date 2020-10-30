Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California. In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.