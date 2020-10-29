You Ask, We Answer: What’s the latest with Hy-Vee’s plans for the old Kmart?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many of you have asked what's the latest on Hy-Vee's plans to build a major grocery store in Eau Claire.

Well, just Thursday, crews started tearing up the old parking lot at the former Kmart building along Clairemont Avenue.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman told News 18 on Thursday that demolition of the old store will happen soon; she guesses within the next few weeks.

Plans call for the 95,000 square foot supermarket to be open late next year.

The spokeswoman also told News 18 the pandemic has not impacted plans for the new store.

If you have a question you want answered, you can ask it here.