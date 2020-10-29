Wisconsin officials open 71 more community testing sites

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials are opening scores of additional COVD-19 testing sites as the disease continues to ravage the state. Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the state Department of Health Services will open 71 more community testing sites and operate them through Dec. 10 using federal coronavirus relief dollars. Wisconsin National Guard troops will staff the sites and administer tests. The state is already running three community testing sites in Dane, Milwaukee and Winnebago counties. COVID-19 has been surging in Wisconsin since September. State health officials reported another 4,870 confirmed cases and 51 deaths on Thursday. The state has now seen 214,996 cases and 1,948 deaths since the pandemic began in March.