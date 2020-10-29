WI DHS expanding COVID-19 testing efforts

MADISON (WQOW) - As the Chippewa Valley grapples with new deaths from COVID-19, state health officials are expanding community testing efforts statewide.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Governor Tony Evers announced that 71 new community testing sites are opening yet this month and will be available through December 10.

Most sites will be staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard.

An increase in testing means an increased need for testing supplies, which officials say is not an issue at this time.

"There are plenty of tests," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the Wisconsin DHS. "We are working with a number of different diagnostic labs and they have all been fabulous and have been working with us to increase their ability to process more tests. Every one of the labs we are working with has increased their supply to the state of Wisconsin."

The new sites will be funded by the CARES Act which Evers dedicated more than $500 million to support.

There are currently five testing sites open in Eau Claire County, three in Chippewa County and three in Dunn County.

You can find a full list of testing locations here.