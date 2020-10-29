What’s the future of the Blugold Marching Band?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When Dr. Randy Dickerson became director of the Blugold Marching Band, he thought 150 would be the most their marching band could ever dream of reaching.

In 2020 they accepted 500 students into the band. While 85 of them are not participating this fall, likely due to COVID-19, the band still fills an entire football field.

Dickerson said the goal is no longer to grow the BMB in size, but instead grow the brand of the band.

"We're reaching farther and farther out," Dickerson said. "We have kids from 10 or 11 states right now. We would like to increase that number from out-of-state areas and become known as the place to come pretty much anywhere in the country for marching band."

Despite a year of ups and downs for the BMB, Dr. Dickerson is thankful to see his blugolds marching on.