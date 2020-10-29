WATCH: The 7th Congressional District Debate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Democratic and Republican candidates for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District met in a debate Wednesday evening.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany was elected to the seat during a special election in May.

Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker currently serves as the Wausau School Board President and a Justice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court. She ran against Tiffany in the special election.

The 7th Congressional District covers portions of North-western and Central Wisconsin. It encompasses: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties. Portions of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, and Wood counties are also in the district.

The district is the largest congressional district in the state geographically.

