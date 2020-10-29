Travis Roy, 45, BU player paralyzed in first game, has died

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Roy, a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game and went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled, has died. He was 45. The BU athletic department confirmed his death in a statement posted on Facebook. Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for the reigning NCAA champions in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent. The accident left him a quadriplegic. From his wheelchair, he gave motivational speeches to help raise money for a foundation that funds research and the purchase of equipment for paralysis victims. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.