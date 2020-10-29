Town says Black Lives Matter signs to remain at polling site

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections ordered the town of Carrboro to remove Black Lives Matter signs from its voting site after receiving complaints, but the town says the signs will stay put. Carrboro is a small town west of Chapel Hill that is known for its progressive stances. In a letter to Carrboro officials, elections board executive director Karen Brinson Bell said there were several complaints about the signs from voters. Bell says the flags could be interpreted as an official endorsement by the board of elections in favor of a particular movement. But officials have rebuffed Bell’s order.