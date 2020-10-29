Sex offender will be released in Chippewa County on Friday

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexual assault is going to be released into Chippewa County.

Wisconsin Court records show William L. Lane, 53, was convicted of sexual assault of a child over 16, 3rd degree sexual assault and 4th degree sexual assault.

Lane will be released from custody on October 30 and live at 11674 40th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. The home is actually closer to Lake Hallie.

Lane will still be supervised by the Department of Corrections until March 11, 2024. His conditions of release include no unsupervised contact with children, no contact with his victims and no drugs.

If you feel like Lane is not abiding by his conditions of release you are asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriffs Department at 715-726-7700, or the

Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.