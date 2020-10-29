Searchers find 59 bodies in Mexico mass graves, dig for more

SALVATIERRA, Mexico (AP) — Search teams continue excavating a site in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato where in the past week they have found 59 bodies in clandestine graves. Especially striking about this discovery, but also a testament to the level of fear, is that the site is in the town of Salvatierra, not a wooded area out in the countryside. The head of the official National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, said Thursday in an interview with W Radio that people had to have known that bodies were being disposed of there. Quintana said the tip came about two weeks ago from relatives looking for missing loved ones.