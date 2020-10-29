Prepare to “fall back” before temps rise up.

We will have an extra hour of sleep Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday, when clocks "fall back" to 1 AM.

Temperatures have been consistently below average for about the past two weeks, including some record cold temperatures last weekend that followed that record breaking snow. We will warm up again after temps go on a bit of a roller coaster ride through this weekend.

Clouds tonight associated with a weak snow system will pass to our west tonight, possibly bringing a trace to a half inch snow west of Eau Claire by Friday morning and a small chance for a dusting for Eau Claire and to the east. After that, Friday's high will rise to near 40, and highs for Halloween Saturday will climb to near 50.

It will be a little breezy, but there should be some sunshine, especially Saturday morning. That breeze means that you'll want to make sure your table or other candy delivery device is properly secured or weighed down so it doesn't blow over.

Temperatures for trick or treating will be in the low to mid 40s, but expect a breeze and a slight chance for light rain as another weak system is expected Saturday night into Sunday. That brings just a slight chance for rain as early as Saturday afternoon that could become a light mix or snow overnight into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be colder Sunday along with a gusty wind that limits highs to about the mid 30s for the first day of November. That won't be a trend, however, as warmer air arrives next week along with plenty of sunshine. Starting Tuesday, highs will be near or perhaps even above 60! Quiet weather and clear skies will accompany those above average temps!