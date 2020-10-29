 Skip to Content

Paris Jackson excited and nervous on eve of debut solo album

National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Paris Jackson has turned coping with the heartache of a recent break up into her debut solo album. The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson has written 11 songs for the concept album “Wilted,” an ethereal acoustic sound which she calls alternative-folk. Jackson was one half of acoustic duo “The Soundflowers” with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, until the two split earlier this year. She describes nursing a broken heart as a literal “aching in your chest,” but Jackson turned her pain into art. Her new single “Let Down” drops Friday and “Wilted,” released by Republic Records, is out on Nov. 13. 

