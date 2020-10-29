Osceola man charged with homicide in crash that killed 2

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Osceola man is facing 20 years in prison for allegedly killing two people this summer in Polk County.

Christopher R. Platzer, 28, is charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Polk County Court:

The crash on Highway 35 happened on July 2 in the town of Osceola.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two pickup trucks had collided head-on. One truck had one person in it, and the other pickup had a driver and a passenger.

Authorities say they tried CPR on Liza Swanson and Leslie Brust who were in one of the trucks but were not successful. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police pulled Christopher Platzer out of the second truck. When he was out of the truck they found a beer can and multiple pills on the floorboard.

Authorities checked area surveillance cameras and say Platzer was driving a lot faster than the other truck.

A trooper downloaded crash data from both trucks and determined Platzer was driving at least 88 mph when the crash happened. He was driving in a 55 mph zone.

A deputy said based on where the trucks were after the crash it appeared both were operating to the left of the center line.

Court records show Platzer was also charged with his first OWI for the crash, although the criminal complaint states a report from the State Crime Lab was 0.042.

Platzer will be in court for an initial appearance on November 23.