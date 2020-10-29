Ohio political operatives to plead guilty in bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court documents are indicating that two Ohio political operatives have reached plea deals in a $60 million bribery case that investigators allege helped prop up two aging nuclear power plants. Jeffrey Longstreth is a longtime political adviser to ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Juan Cespedes is a lobbyist who’s been described by investigators as a “key middleman.” A federal court docket shows that “plea agreement” documents were filed for both Longstreth and Cespedes on Thursday. Cespedes’ attorney said he couldn’t immediately comment, and a message was left with Longstreth’s lawyer. Householder has also been charged and has pleaded not guilty, saying he’s innocent.