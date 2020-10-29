NCAA Presidents Council approves blanket waivers for all DIII student-athletes

(WQOW) - All Division III student-athletes are now able to participate in athletics this school year without being charged a year of season of participation or semesters of eligibility.

The Division III Presidents Council approved the blanket waiver recommendation from the Division III Management Council on Wednesday, according to a release.

“This one-time waiver provides our students the flexibility and clarity now to make the necessary decisions for their academic and athletic experiences,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “We continue to see the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our student-athletes and membership, and the Presidents Council unanimously concluded this recommendation was appropriate.”