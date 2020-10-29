Meet the voice of the Blugold Marching Band

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When the Blugold Marching Band goes anywhere, members make sure to pack the metronome, instruments and uniforms.

"Before every single one of those shows, bar none, I am literally jumping with excitement, like I'm bouncing in place. I can't get enough of it," said BMB announcer Guy Dee.

As a trombone player, Dee joined the Blugold Marching Band when he was just a freshman.

That is, a freshman in high school.

"At that time, the Blugold Marching Band was very, very small. Well, small by modern standards. It was like 130 people, and in fact, it was so small that they didn't have enough college students to fill all the spots that they needed. So, Dr. Dickerson would ask student teachers who are in area schools, 'do you have any kids in your high schools who would be interested in doing marching band?' One of the student teachers at my school, Melissa Weiss, was like 'I've got one!'"

And it didn't take long for Dee to realize he was hooked.

"I didn't want to leave, you know, I didn't want to finish. So, I marched four years before college, I marched three years in high school, then I took a year off after high school and marched that year. Then I marched six years in college, so I marched 10 total seasons. So, I figured, okay, 10 is enough. You know, you can't stop at nine, but you don't wanna be the guy that did 11, so I stopped at 10," he said.

So when Dee graduated, the trombonist went from reading music to reading a crowd.

"My very first show I ever announced, it was time to go and I'm just looking at my microphone and looking at my paper and I just started screaming, "ahhhh it's time for the marching band," Dee exclaimed.

Years of experience has made his performance less nerve-wracking.

"As soon as they start running and screaming, I'm the man. I'm the person who's providing context for that. I'm the one who's shouting over that, getting the crowd going. That's really cool, right? I imagine it's something like flying an airplane or driving a train or something. It's this huge, massive, powerful machine that's kind of at my disposal," Dee said.

And luckily, with 16 years in the books, the man that's become the face, or, voice, of the Blugold Marching Band has no plans of quitting any time soon.

"As long as it is possible for me to get to Eau Claire for these performances, I will continue to do this. Or, until I stop feeling excited about it. But, I mean in 17 years I haven't, so I don't think that's going to be forthcoming," he said.

As if Dee's contributions aren't already worthy of a standing ovation, get this. He lives in Madison and still makes the drive to Eau Claire for every event.