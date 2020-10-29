Man charged in case involving slain, abused adopted children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with murder and abuse involving children his parents adopted. The indictment comes just days after his parents pleaded not guilty to similar charges. WBIR-TV reports that a Knox County grand jury handed down charges Wednesday against 40-year-old Michael Anthony Gray Jr. The charges include felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse. It isn’t clear if Michael Gray Jr. has an attorney. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Gray Sr. and 60-year-old Shirley Gray pleaded not guilty Monday in Roane County to a murder charge and dozens of other crimes, including abuse.