L.E. Phillips Library to move to temporary location during expansion project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With a massive expansion set to get underway in the spring, L.E. Phillips Library-goers will soon have a new home to check out their favorite books.

Library officials are in search of a temporary location while the building undergoes extensive construction for an $18.5 million expansion project. Officials say they are in need of a space with ample parking and accessibility, and that does not require repairs.

Library directors say they may split library materials across two locations due to difficulties finding a space big enough to hold all of it, but they hope to give the same experience to regulars.

"For sure our hope is whatever the library is, whether it's larger or smaller, it will have space for collections and computers, so it'll likely just be a smaller version of what we have now," said Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, deputy director of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The library will likely remain in the temporary location for 16-18 months until construction is complete, and officials hope to bring all staff members to the new location. Collins-Fuerbringer says she hopes to announce the new location in the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, starting November 2, the library is launching its new 'Park & Pickup' service, replacing the current drive-thru procedure with contactless self-checkout kiosks at the front entrance.

To learn more about the new service, tap/click here.