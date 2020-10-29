Israel-Lebanon maritime talks productive, mediators say

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S and the United Nations say talks between Israel and Lebanon over disputed maritime borders have been productive and are expected to resume next month. The U.S- mediated indirect talks, hosted by the United Nations in a tent in a southern Lebanese border town, convened for a second day in a row Thursday after their launch earlier this month. The talks are the first non-security ones between the two countries technically at war. Lebanon brought new maps to the talks, pushing for what local media and experts called a “maximalist stance” aimed at rectifying previous positions that negotiated for a smaller area as part of the country’s territorial water.