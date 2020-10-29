How the Blugold Band keeps marching on during the pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While some marching bands around the country hit a sour note when they decided not to play this fall, the Blugold Marching Band continues to play on.

However, you’ll likely notice things look a little different.

"One hundred and eighty of these students are freshmen and I've never seen their faces," chuckled BMB Director Randy Dickerson. "I've seen their eyes, but I haven't seen their faces yet."

Almost every member of the Blugold Marching Band dons a mask every practice, and some masks have mouth holes so musicians can play their wind instruments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the band to scale down practices, separating 415 members into three bands, one drum line and the color guard.

Each group plays together a different day of the week.

While the band still marches, the movements are synched to stay six feet away.

To safely hold practice, band members had to find creative ways to hold their germs.

In order to try and minimize the spread of aerosols, we take these bell covers and we stick them on our instruments. They're actually made of pantyhose," said senior band member Alex Mazur. "We take two pairs of pantyhose, tie them in a knot, cut the end off and slip it over the bell. That's what's been recommended by the CDC."

Trumpet section leader and senior Eleanor Sladek admits the changes can be challenging.

"I feel like I would kind of describe it as a whirlwind," Sladek said. "We have to adapt and be very flexible with what's going on."

Mazur feels the same.

"I think the part I miss the most is seeing my whole section and the whole band," Mazur said. "There's 2/3 of the band that I never got to see and I have some close friends in those groups and there's freshmen that I'll never really get to know because they're in the other groups."

Although all their trips and games are canceled, director Randy Dickerson is keeping the band upbeat.

"We're concentrating very hard on making it just a really positive experience for everybody. The main goal is to make sure they have enough fun that they're going to come back next year," Dickerson said.

The band was able to play together this fall after it worked closely with the university's administration and the music department to get everything squared away.

It took months of planning and researching to learn how safe it would be to play together.