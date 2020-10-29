Health contractors vetted stars’ politics for US virus ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public relations firms hired by the Department of Health and Human Services vetted the political views of hundreds of celebrities for a health education advertising campaign on the coronavirus outbreak. That’s according to documents released Thursday by a House committee. None of the celebrities agreed to participate. The campaign is on hold as the government reviews its effectiveness. The firms’ vetting came as political appointees planned to spend more than $250 million on a confidence-building campaign surrounding the virus, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States and is a core issue in the presidential election.