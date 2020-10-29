First look at Halloween Trick or Treating forecast

Temperatures have been consistently below average for about the past two weeks, including some record cold temperatures last weekend that followed that record breaking snow.

The good news is temps will climb as we head into the weekend. Expect highs near 40 tomorrow after the sky clears for the afternoon. That clearing follows clouds associated with a weak snow system that will pass to our west tonight, possibly bringing a trace to a half inch west of Eau Claire by Friday morning.

After that Friday high near 40, highs for Halloween Saturday will climb to near 50. It will be a little breezy, but there should be some sunshine, especially in the morning. Temperatures around trick or treating time will start in the mid 40s and drop to the low 40s, though there will be a bit of a west-northwesterly breeze at 10 to 20 mph and there is a slight chance for rain.

That wind means that you may want to make sure your table or homemade socially distant candy delivery contraption is secured or weighed down so it doesn't blow over.

That Halloween evening rain is associated with another weak system is expected Saturday night into Sunday, bringing just a slight chance for rain as early as Saturday afternoon that could become a light mix or snow overnight into Sunday morning.

We will have an extra hour of sleep that night as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday, when clocks "fall back" to 1 AM. Temperatures will be colder Sunday along with a gusty wind that limits highs to about the mid 30s for the first day of November.

That won't be a trend, however, as warmer air arrives next week along with plenty of sunshine. Starting Tuesday, highs will be near or perhaps even above 60! Quiet weather and clear skies will accompany those above average temps!