Families of police shooting victims rally voters in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members of three people who were victims of police actions gathered in a Chicago park for a get out the vote rally. About 100 people, including relatives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, gathered Thursday in Grant Park to promote voting and to push for social change. Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville police earlier this year. Her aunt, Stephanie Baskin, said her family stands in solidarity with the Blake and Floyd families. She also said there are too many victims of police violence to remember, making voting next week more urgent. The rally also featured video messages from California senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and members of the band the Black Eyed Peas.